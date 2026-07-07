[Analysis] Data sharing in retail: everyone wants to, but no one dares to go first

Retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers know that sharing data pays off. Yet collaboration often gets bogged down in isolated files, negotiation tactics, and mistrust. This is evident from a new research project based on a literature review and interviews with industry experts.

Data sharing remains a one-way street

The key conclusion is stark: the sector does not lack data, but rather trust. Companies recognize the value of collaboration, but they fear that shared information will be used against them. This is evident from a research project by Vlerick Business School and Impaqtr on data collaboration in the consumer goods value chain.