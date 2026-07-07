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Written by Pauline Neerman
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[Analysis] Data sharing in retail: everyone wants to, but no one dares to go first

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General7 July, 2026

Retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers know that sharing data pays off. Yet collaboration often gets bogged down in isolated files, negotiation tactics, and mistrust. This is evident from a new research project based on a literature review and interviews with industry experts.

Data sharing remains a one-way street

The key conclusion is stark: the sector does not lack data, but rather trust. Companies recognize the value of collaboration, but they fear that shared information will be used against them. This is evident from a research project by Vlerick Business School and Impaqtr on data collaboration in the consumer goods value chain.

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