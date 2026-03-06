Two-storey Harry Potter store to open on London’s Oxford Street

In the fall of 2026, a new Harry Potter flagship store will open on London’s Oxford Street. It will be an immersive retail experience in a location covering almost 2,000 square meters.

Two floors of magic

The new store will be located in The Ribbon building at 134-140 Oxford Street and will cover approximately 1,950 square meters. The store will span two floors and is designed to fully immerse visitors in the world of the books and films. Designers are currently working on the interior, which will replicate familiar locations from the Harry Potter universe.

Visitors will be able to take photos in specially designed areas and purchase exclusive merchandise. The new store is also expected to attract tourists visiting other Harry Potter locations in London. The British capital already has a smaller official store at King’s Cross, next to a popular photo spot for Harry Potter fans in the station: visitors can find the mythical “platform 9 3/4” from the stories there.

Between attractions and merchandising

Karl Durrant, senior vice president of worldwide retail at Warner Bros., sees the store as a link between attractions and merchandising. The flagship store gives fans a new way to “experience the magical world in the city that plays such an important role in the stories.” Large official Harry Potter stores already exist in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Tokyo. Oxford Street also has several unofficial stores that capitalize on the franchise’s popularity.

The franchise surrounding the wizard apprentice is one of the most successful entertainment brands in the world. More than 600 million copies of the books have been sold worldwide, and the film series has grossed over €7 billion at the box office. The opening also coincides with an important milestone for the brand: 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. At the same time, HBO is working on a television series based on J.K. Rowling’s books.