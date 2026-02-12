Sales partners boost Bol’s revenue

Online platform Bol, part of Ahold Delhaize, has had a strong year with an 8.4% increase in trading volume to €6.3 billion. International sales partners are driving growth.

Strong fourth quarter

Bol’s net sales rose by 8.6% to €3.4 billion last year. This figure represents sales by the online store itself, excluding sales by external partners. Gross profit (EBITDA) rose by 12.2% to €207 million, according to the annual results announced by Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday. The online platform’s net profit has not been published. The company also increased its capital expenditure by 23.5% to €135 million last year.

Bol experienced an exceptionally strong fourth quarter, according to the annual figures. This is thanks to the platform’s efforts to attract international sales partners: their turnover doubled in the last three months of the year.