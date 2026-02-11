Ahold Delhaize maintains margins

After a strong fourth quarter, Ahold Delhaize closed the 2025 financial year with a 3.4% increase in sales and a profit margin of 4%. This was achieved despite difficult conditions in Serbia and the loss of tobacco sales in Belgium.

Albert Heijn and Bol drive online sales

On Wednesday morning, Ahold Delhaize reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter, with a modest increase in sales of 0.9% to €23.5 billion (growth of 6.1% at constant exchange rates), an operating profit of €899 million, a net profit of €577 million, and an underlying operating profit margin of 4.2%, above the target of 4%, thanks to a high margin of 4.7% in the US, compared to 4.1% in Europe.