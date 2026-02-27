London’s Oxford Street to become car-free this summer

Starting this summer, Oxford Street will be traffic-free between Selfridges and Ikea. The Mayor of London has given the final green light for the plan, which aims to ban all vehicles from the famous shopping street by September 2026 at the latest.

Plans from 2024

The area between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street will become a pedestrian zone, which means that the road will be closed to private motor vehicles, buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, bicycles, and scooters. Service and delivery vehicles will be allowed access between midnight and 7 a.m. The measure is intended to make the street safer and more pleasant for visitors.

During a second round of consultation on local traffic diversions, the majority of the 2,700 participants agreed to the plans. The revised project provides for new and wider crossings, as well as additional bus stops, taxi ranks, and drop-off points for shoppers closer to the pedestrian zone.

According to Mayor Sadiq Khan, the intervention will develop Oxford Street into a “world leader for shopping, leisure, and outdoor events.” He is delighted that he can (finally) proceed with his “bold vision to transform Oxford Street.” The mayor first unveiled the plans in September 2024.