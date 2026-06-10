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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Joybuy plans to open its marketplace to third-party sellers

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General10 June, 2026
Joybuy

Joybuy, JD.com’s e-commerce platform that launched in Europe earlier this year, plans to allow third-party sellers on its platform via a marketplace model starting in the second half of 2026.

Strictly curated selection

Joybuy is preparing to introduce third-party sellers of both European and Chinese brands to its online stores across Europe. This appears to mark a shift in the company’s strategy: at its launch in March, Joybuy positioned itself as a retailer with its own inventory, seeking to differentiate itself from the marketplace model used by players such as Temu, Shein, and Alibaba.

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