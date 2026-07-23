Price cuts drive double-digit growth at Action

Price cuts, expansion, a growing customer base, and strong demand for summer products helped Action achieve a 14% increase in revenue in the first half of the year. However, the growth rate is lower than it was a year earlier.

On track to open 400 stores

Non-food discounter Action saw its net revenue rise by 14% to 8.3 billion euros in the first six months of 2026. On a comparable basis, revenue grew by 3.6%. These strong figures cannot hide the fact that the chain is nevertheless experiencing a certain slowdown in growth. In the first half of 2025, Action’s revenue had grown by 17.9%, with like-for-like growth at 6.8%.

The retailer attributes the growth to price cuts, which attracted more customers to its stores. The average number of customers per week rose by 12% to 22.7 million. The store network expanded by 121 stores, bringing the total to 3,423 stores in 15 countries. The discounter thus remains on track to open at least 400 stores by 2026. Action also created 4,464 new jobs in stores, distribution centers, and offices. As a result, the workforce grew by 6% compared to the same period last year.

“Lower prices proving popular”

“At a time when many households are being careful with their spending, we remain focused on what matters most to our customers: good-quality products at the lowest price,” says Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action. “In line with our business model, we’ve lowered prices by passing on cost savings to our customers. These lower prices are proving popular, as evidenced by our growing customer base and higher net sales.”

The retailer also remains committed to expansion. In Italy, Action opened its first three stores in Sicily, a new region with nearly five million residents and significant growth potential. These openings brought the number of stores in Italy to 241 and strengthened Action’s nationwide presence. In Slovakia, Action also reached a major milestone with the opening of its 50th store, just three years after the first.

Online stores grow

Exceptionally high summer temperatures in Europe drove strong demand for seasonal products such as fans, beach towels, inflatable pools, and barbecues. This demand was also reflected in the summer assortment offered through Action’s online stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The rapid development of these platforms complements the physical stores and offers customers access to an extensive product range at Action prices. To support this growth, a new 30,000 m² distribution center opened last week in Almere—the first DC dedicated entirely to Action’s online stores. The Dutch and Belgian online stores are served from this location.