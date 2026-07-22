[Research] AI and price pressure are breaking the power of brands

Consumers in 2026 feel personally fairly resilient, but trust the economy less and less. According to consultancy firm Roland Berger, that paradox forms the core of a new consumption pattern: people keep spending money, but assess every purchase more critically for price, functionality and concrete return.

Optimistic with less purchasing power

Roland Berger and research agency NativeResearch surveyed 6,000 consumers in nine countries between February and March, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. The researchers also spoke with executives and other insiders from the consumer sector.