Joybuy launches European offensive as a challenger to Amazon

JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce company and the new owner of electronics retailer MediaMarkt, is launching its online platform Joybuy today in six European countries, offering approximately 100,000 products.

60 warehouses

Following a beta test lasting several months, Joybuy is officially launching in Europe today: the e-commerce platform promises same-day delivery to 40 million consumers in urban areas across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands for orders placed before 11:00 a.m. that meet a minimum order threshold.

Joybuy sells more than 100,000 products, ranging from top brands such as Apple and Samsung to everyday groceries. To handle the logistics, Joybuy can rely on more than 60 warehouses across Europe, totaling over 300,000 square meters, and more than 49,000 pickup points. The company imported much of its own automation technology from China.

Fast delivery service

For delivery, JD.com launched the fast delivery service JoyExpress earlier this year, featuring a fleet of trucks, vans, and electric bicycles in recognizable company colors. The delivery service also plans to offer delivery support to business partners in a later phase.

The arrival of the Chinese platform is seen as a potential threat to Amazon in Europe, as well as to local platforms such as Bol in the Benelux. A previous attempt by JD.com to compete in Europe through its subsidiary Ochama proved unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the Chinese company has acquired electronics retailer Ceconomy, owner of MediaMarkt and Saturn, for 2.2 billion euros. JD.com is aiming for international growth as the Chinese economy slows down.