JD.com launches European delivery service JoyExpress

JD.com is launching JoyExpress, its own fast delivery service designed to support the new European retail platform Joybuy. The service will initially be launched in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Soon also for business partners

Joybuy, the new online retail activity of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com in Europe, is currently still in beta testing and will be launched in March. JoyExpress will deliver orders for this platform on the same day or the next day in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. In large cities, there will also be an integrated delivery and installation service for large household appliances. The company announced this on its blog.