How Joybuy aims to outpace Amazon

With faster delivery, an optimized product range, and competitive prices, Joybuy, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, aims to establish itself in the European market.

“Summer Black Friday”

Since its launch earlier this year, the online store Joybuy, the European arm of JD.com, has been a constant presence in the news. Earlier this week, it was announced that the e-commerce player intends to allow third-party sellers onto its platform via a marketplace model starting in the second half of 2026. In addition, the company also announced the launch of a “Summer Black Friday,” a shopping event that appears to be a replica of its annual “618” promotional campaign, the second-largest commercial event in China after Alibaba’s “11.11” or Singles Day.