TikTok Shop to launch its own response to Amazon Prime

TikTok Shop aims to go beyond viral influencer products and impulse buys: the online platform is trialling product subscriptions and a paid membership in the United States. In this way, TikTok is trying to build a base of regular, returning customers.

Discounts on repeat purchases

Since June, select U.S. sellers have been able to offer subscriptions for products that consumers regularly repurchase. These include cosmetics, food, supplements, personal care products, and pet supplies, according to Startup Fortune.