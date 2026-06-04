Chinese platforms and AI: a double threat to Belgian online stores

Belgian online stores are not benefiting from the growth of e-commerce: international platforms and AI agents are gaining ground. The fact that consumers sometimes encounter problems with Chinese online sellers does not stop them from shopping there again.

Market share gains for foreign sellers

Last year, Belgians spent a total of 18.3 billion euros on online purchases, a 5.4% increase compared to 2024. More than 90% of all Belgians shop online. Major sectors remain clothing and shoes (2.7 billion euros in revenue), electronics (1.7 billion euros), and consumer goods such as food, near-food, and beauty (1.26 billion euros).

However, Belgian online retailers are not benefiting from this market growth: their revenue grew by only 3.43% last year, an increase that is just slightly higher than the 3% inflation rate in 2025. The reason is obvious: foreign online sellers, particularly Asian merchants, are gaining market share. The figures come from the annual survey by the Belgian e-commerce federation Becom.

Unfair competition

“It’s no secret that Chinese players like Shein and Temu are posting annual growth rates of 20% to 30%, despite their questionable reputation. Consumers mainly choose Asian platforms because the products are cheap,” says Becom Director Greet Dekocker, who refers to “unfair competition” because many Chinese online stores do not comply with European regulations and sometimes sell substandard or dangerous products.

“We therefore always advise consumers to choose local online stores. Products from Belgian retailers are not only safer and healthier, they also last longer; you support our own economy and avoid potentially long and expensive returns.” Whether online shoppers will heed that advice remains to be seen. More than six in ten Belgians (62%) have already purchased something from a Chinese online store or marketplace. At the same time, 62% of users have experienced problems when making purchases through Chinese platforms. Yet three-quarters (73%) say they plan to shop there again.

AI bypasses the online store

Another finding from the report is the rise of AI: 29% of Belgians use AI (occasionally) in the process of purchasing a product or service online. That is an increase of 8 percentage points compared to the end of last year, when 21% reported doing so. Furthermore, 36% indicate that social media sometimes influences their choices when shopping online. With the arrival of TikTok Shop in Belgium starting June 15, it will also be possible to make purchases directly via social media from that date onward.

“The rise of AI also threatens to increasingly bypass the traditional online store. Consumers are searching less directly on retailers’ websites and more often asking AI agents for assistance, who then select products themselves, compare prices, and may also lead directly to checkout,” says Dekocker. “Consumers will visit online stores less directly and will more often be guided immediately to a shopping cart via AI or social media, often with foreign retailers.” It will therefore be crucial for online stores to be visible within AI models and through influencers on social media.