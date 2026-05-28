TikTok Shop to launch in four new European markets

Starting June 15, TikTok Shop will launch in four new European markets: Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria. For businesses and shoppers, the launch marks the beginning of a new era, offering a fundamentally different buying and selling experience than traditional e-commerce or social commerce.

Impressive sales

It had been clear for some time that the launch was imminent after job postings appeared for employees fluent in Polish or Dutch. Now, ByteDance confirms that the shopping app will indeed launch in four additional European markets. TikTok Shop is already active in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy, among others, with more than 100,000 registered local sellers, some of whom are generating impressive sales.

This opens up opportunities for entrepreneurs in the new countries. They can sign up starting June 1. To learn exactly how TikTok Shop works, how the app differs from other channels, and what sellers, influencers, and shoppers can expect, read the in-depth interview with the company following the announcement.

Read the full interview here about the launch of TikTok Shop in Belgium and the Netherlands.