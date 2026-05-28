New owner backs Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s growth plans

The British investment fund Modella Capital is acquiring Flying Tiger Copenhagen. The Danish retailer, which operates in 44 countries, will thus gain the resources to open more than 700 additional stores by 2030.

Management to remain in place

Following a restructuring in 2025, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, which was struggling with a historic debt burden, had come under the ownership of Danske Bank and Nordea. They are now selling their stake to Modella, which previously acquired WH Smith (renamed TG Jones) and the British stores of the bankrupt Claire’s.