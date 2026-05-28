[Interview] “TikTok Shop brings the magic of shopping to your smartphone”

The launch of TikTok Shop in Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, and Austria opens up new opportunities for sellers and influencers, who in more mature markets are already generating staggering sales right where trends are born.

“Discovery e-commerce”

Starting June 15, TikTok Shop will expand in phases to the three new countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland. It will take about three weeks before all users see the shop in the app, says Danielle Caesar-Gordon, communications manager for TikTok Shop in Europe, in a conversation with RetailDetail. In Austria, there will be a limited launch at the same time, available by invitation only. There is no doubt that the launch heralds a new era for buyers and sellers.