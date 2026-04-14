TikTok Shop is expanding in Europe: Poland and the Benelux countries will follow soon

The e-commerce platform TikTok Shop will soon be expanding into three new markets: job postings indicate that a launch in Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium is imminent. This means the social shopping phenomenon will soon be active in nine European countries.

Focus on Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Scandinavia

Are live shopping and social commerce finally making their breakthrough in Europe? After a false start in the United Kingdom, ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, pulled the plug on its European live shopping operations in 2022 because consumers weren’t ready for it. But not long after, a relaunch followed—first in the United Kingdom, later in Spain and Ireland, and last year in Germany, France, and Italy as well.

It was expected that TikTok Shop would soon follow suit in the Benelux. That time is coming very soon, according to job postings for employees who speak fluent Polish or Dutch to conduct market research “with a focus on Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the Scandinavian countries.” Screenshots show that the online sales environments have already been set up but are not yet live, according to the website Ecommerce News.

Seamless shopping

TikTok Shop is primarily targeting younger generations. Users can click on a product in a video that appears in their personal feed, add it to their shopping cart, and check out—all without interrupting their scroll or having to leave the app. This makes shopping even more intuitive, personalized, and seamless.

The concept is not without controversy. Many retailers view the newcomer as a threat. Observers are also concerned about overconsumption and mental health among young people. Furthermore, questions remain about user data—though TikTok does promise to respect European regulations—and about the product offerings, which may include counterfeit or even dangerous items.