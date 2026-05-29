E-commerce group Otto doubles profits despite weaker revenue

The Otto Group closed the past fiscal year with profits that nearly doubled, even though revenue declined without About You. Despite weak consumer confidence, CEO Petra Scharner-Wolff describes the year, which ended in late February, as a success.

Weak fashion market

Group revenue fell by 7.4% to 13.8 billion euros, mainly due to the sale of subsidiary About You to competitor Zalando, which was finalized in July 2025. The clothing brand Bonprix also performed weaker, due to subdued consumer confidence and increasing competition.

Nevertheless, earnings before interest and taxes rose from 276 million to 641 million euros. After taxes, 312 million euros remained. Scharner-Wolff, who took over leadership of the group in March of last year, attributes the profit increase to the growth of the otto.de platform, the contribution of the profitable financial services provider Eos, and cost savings. Although Eos is currently under fire from consumer protection groups.