Bol also warns of a data breach at a logistics partner

A cyber incident at one of Bol’s logistics and warehousing partners may have resulted in customer data being accessed or stolen. This is the same company that De Bijenkorf had previously warned about.

No payment information or passwords

De Bijenkorf did not name the company in its press release, but it has since become clear that the victim of the cyberattack is logistics service provider CEVA Logistics. Bol’s systems were not affected, the online retailer says. However, customer data may have been viewed or copied. Customers are being notified directly about this.

Payment details or passwords were not compromised, though names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and order information may have been. The product range of Bol and its sales partners located at the affected site has been temporarily taken offline, and some orders have been canceled or may be delayed.

CEVA also processes orders for other retailers; however, it is not yet clear whether their customers have been affected.