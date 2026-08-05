Broeklin, the successor to Uplace, lays the groundwork for its 2028 opening

The development of Broeklin is now underway, as the first earthworks have begun on the former Uplace site in Machelen. Construction is scheduled to start later this year, with an opening planned for 2028.

From shopping mecca to mixed-use urban neighborhood

Over the coming months, the contractor will prepare the site for construction. Machinery is sifting through the topsoil and processing the debris still present on the site. According to the municipal government, this is not a soil remediation project, but rather preparatory work for the next phase of construction. The work is expected to last until November at the latest and serves as “the prelude to the actual construction work later this year,” reports VRT News.

With Broeklin, the long-controversial Uplace site is getting a new purpose. While Uplace was primarily known as a large-scale retail project, the developer is now opting for a broader mix of uses. In addition to stores, the development will include workspaces, restaurants and cafes, space for entrepreneurs, a concert hall, and an urban farm. Broeklin is thus set to evolve into a mixed-use neighborhood where retail is part of a broader urban ecosystem.

At RetailDetail’s “Captains of Retail” event on September 16, CEO Bart Verhaeghe will unveil his vision and strategy to an audience of retail CEOs. Please note: this event is by invitation only.