Belgian Bart Raeymaekers temporarily at the helm of Action Germany

Bart Raeymaekers is temporarily taking over as director of Germany at non-food discounter Action, following the departure of CEO Heiko Großner. The retailer has started the search for a permanent successor.

Experienced manager

Großner, who took over the management of Action in Germany in October 2020, has left the company to take on a new challenge in retail. For the time being, Belgian Bart Raeymaekers, who has been with Action since 2012, will take over the reins. He will do so in addition to his current duties as regional director for the Benelux countries, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. He is also currently acting as interim country director in Spain, where he will soon hand over his responsibilities to Francisco Núñez, according to Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Last year, at RetailDetail’s Retail Marketing Day, Raeymaekers shared his vision on the success factors that make Action an unparalleled retail phenomenon. Last week, the company reported revenue growth of more than 16% in 2025, partly thanks to the opening of more than one store per day. This year, the non-food discounter wants to open even more stores.