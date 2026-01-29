Action counters slowdown with higher expansion ambitions

After achieving sales growth of more than 16% in 2025, partly thanks to opening more than one store per day, Action will open even more new stores this year and also enter two additional markets.

3,302 stores in 14 countries

Last fiscal year, Action achieved net sales of €16 billion. This represents growth of 16.1% compared to 2024. According to the company, this sales growth was driven by a sustained increase in the number of customers: in 2025, an average of 21.6 million customers shopped at Action each week, compared to 18.7 million in 2024. Nevertheless, growth is slowing somewhat: a year ago, sales growth was still 21.7%. Comparable sales growth was 4.9%, which is also significantly lower than the 10.3% of a year earlier. This is mainly due to difficult conditions in the French market.

The non-food discounter did keep its promise to open more than one store per day: 384 new branches were added. The retailer ended 2025 with 3,302 stores in 14 countries and opened three new distribution centers. This also created 4,565 new jobs. 3,705 employees received internal promotions. In 2026, Action will step on the gas even more: the retailer is focusing on further growth in Europe with even more store openings than in 2025. The chain will also enter two new markets: Croatia and Slovenia.

“Many families are facing rising costs and economic uncertainty and are therefore choosing Action for the products they need. Others are simply choosing not to spend more than necessary. This is clearly reflected in our strong customer growth,” says CEO Hajir Hajji.