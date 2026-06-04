[Analysis] Gen Z prefers brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping

More than half of Generation Z (14- to 29-year-olds) prefer visiting a store to buying online right away. The youngest shoppers are looking for efficiency, experience, and meaning: shopping should be practical, but it should also connect people, surprise them, and create memories.

Shopping for purpose and experience

Young people’s approach to shopping varies greatly depending on the situation: 83% say they sometimes prioritize efficiency, while other times they want to browse and discover new things. Although 75% want to get what they want quickly and easily above all else, the emotional and social components continue to play a significant role in purchasing behavior.