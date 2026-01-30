Amazon waves goodbye to palm payments

Amazon is pulling the plug on Amazon One, the biometric payment solution that allowed customers to make contactless payments through palm recognition. Adoption of the system remained limited.

Launched during the pandemic

Amazon introduced palm recognition in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a solution for contactless payment in Amazon Go stores. But it also became an access control system for offices and sports clubs, for example. The system linked a credit card, loyalty card, or access badge to the unique biometric data of the palm.

Now, the retail giant has announced that the service will be discontinued as of June 3. Adoption of the system remained limited. The company emphasizes that all customer data related to Amazon One will be securely deleted after the service is discontinued.

Earlier this week, Amazon also announced that it is closing all its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores to focus on the Whole Foods Market formula and its fast delivery service in the grocery market.