Amazon Prime Day runs from June 23 to 26

In a press release and emails to customers, Amazon announced that this summer’s Prime Day sale will take place from June 23 to 26. Once again, the retailer is promising millions of deals exclusively for Prime members.

Four days

Just like last year, Prime Day 2026 will run for four days, compared to just two days in previous years. The retailer aims to offer consumers more flexibility and increase their chances of finding attractive deals. The major sales event will take place in several European countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Members in Australia, Brazil, India, and Japan can participate later this summer.

Amazon promises deals of up to 50% or more on popular products. New deals are added every five minutes, so members can always discover something new. Through the Prime for Students program, students can enjoy all the benefits of Prime at half the price. Amazon encourages members to use Alexa for Shopping to find the best deals and enhance their shopping experience. Members can receive personalized offers and set price alerts to stay informed about price drops on specific products.