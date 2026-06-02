Belgian teens are skeptical about the launch of TikTok Shop

When TikTok Shop launches in Belgium on June 15, it will have to work hard to win over consumers: Gen Z is highly skeptical about safety, reliability, and privacy.

Cautious reactions

With the launch of TikTok Shop on June 15, online shoppers will be introduced to a fundamentally different buying and selling experience than traditional e-commerce or social commerce, where entertainment, recommendations, creators, and purchases become intertwined. Yet users are reacting cautiously for now, according to the new SMI Barometer, the annual survey by Artevelde University College and the Comeos trade federation on the adoption, use, and evaluation of social media and influencer marketing among 4,926 Belgians.