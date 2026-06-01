How Temu works in Europe: sellers, shoppers, rules and accountability

(Advertorial) Temu has become an increasingly familiar part of online shopping in Europe. With about 130 million average monthly active recipients of Temu’s services in the EU, the platform is attracting shoppers looking for broad product choice, accessible prices and items they may not easily find through nearby stores or traditional retail channels.

As the platform grows, the questions around it have also become broader. Consumers want to know how orders, returns, refunds and product safety work. Sellers want to know whether Temu is open to European businesses and how the platform can help them reach more customers. Regulators and public-interest groups want clearer answers on seller verification, product compliance, consumer remedies and what happens when rules are breached.

This FAQ explains how Temu’s marketplace works in Europe. It looks at who sells on the platform, how sellers are verified, what rules they must follow, how Temu handles product safety and compliance, and how consumers can seek help when something goes wrong. It also explains how Temu is expanding local seller participation, working with logistics, compliance and testing partners, and strengthening governance as the marketplace scales.

1. What is Temu, and how does its marketplace work in Europe?

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers. In Europe, it gives shoppers access to a broad range of products at competitive prices, while helping qualified sellers join the platform, manage orders and reach more customers online.

Temu operates on a multi-carrier model instead of controlling logistics directly. In Europe, it works with more than 150 logistics providers and has strategic partnerships with over 10 national postal service operators. Sellers choose the carriers to use based on their needs and are not locked into any single system. This structure means Temu channels volume to existing infrastructure rather than building competing delivery networks. Logistics providers benefit from the additional business volume, and sellers retain flexibility in how they reach customers.

Temu is also expanding opportunities for European sellers through its Local Seller Program. In the European Union, eligible sellers can sell across EU markets without being limited to one country. Sellers in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Belgium, Poland and France may also sell into the UK, Iceland and Switzerland.

Alongside its third-party marketplace model, Temu is also preparing to introduce a first-party model to take on more product responsibility.

2. Who sells on Temu in Europe?

Temu accepts qualified sellers from across Europe and beyond. Through its Local Seller Program—launched in early 2024 and now active in more than 35 markets—eligible businesses can sell on Temu using local warehousing and delivery infrastructure.

In the EU, eligible sellers can sell across member states without being limited to one country. For example, a seller based in Germany can sell to customers in Belgium without having local warehousing there, using either Temu-supported logistics providers or their own logistics arrangements.

Temu’s Local Seller Program is also expanding beyond the EU. Since early 2026, sellers in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Belgium, Poland and France have been able to sell into the UK, Iceland and Switzerland, with more markets expected.

For sellers, this means broader reach without having to rebuild operations market by market. Eligible businesses can reach more customers, grow sales and make better use of their existing logistics and operational capabilities. Temu also helps sellers to navigate the different extended producer responsibility rules for waste management through partnerships with over 50 licensed producer responsibility organizations.

3. How does Temu verify sellers before they can sell?

Before sellers can list products, they must complete Temu’s onboarding and verification process. This includes providing business and identity information, submitting required documentation, and agreeing to Temu’s seller rules and code of conduct, which require transparency and responsible business practices on the platform.

Temu’s checks include business documentation and identity verification for the seller or business representative. Applicants may be screened against a trusted third-party database and Temu’s internal Trader Blocklist to help identify previously restricted or higher-risk sellers.

By verifying both the business behind the shop and the person responsible for operating it, Temu aims to protect consumers and maintain trust in the marketplace before products reach shoppers. The process is rigorous: about 30% of trader applicants are rejected during onboarding when they do not meet the required standards.

4. What rules must sellers follow on Temu?

Sellers on Temu must comply with applicable laws and regulations, as well as Temu’s platform policies, before and after they list products.

For sellers, this means products must be safe, lawful and compliant with the rules of the markets where they are sold. Sellers are expected to follow Temu’s Product Safety and Compliance Policy, the Seller EU Services Agreement and applicable EU and national requirements, including product safety, consumer protection and category-specific rules. For certain products, this may include additional documentation, certification, labelling, safety-warning or age-related requirements.

Sellers must also provide accurate and complete product and listing information. Product titles, descriptions, images, prices, discounts, specifications, safety information, delivery estimates and return or refund information should be clear and should not mislead consumers. Accurate listings are especially important in online shopping because consumers make purchasing decisions based on the product information shown on the platform; clearer listings can help shoppers understand what they are buying and reduce the risk of disputes, returns and compliance issues.

Temu’s rules prohibit intellectual property rights infringement. Sellers should not list counterfeit goods or products that misuse another party’s trademark, copyright, patent, image or other protected rights.

Sellers must agree to policies that prohibit IP infringement before listing products. Temu screens listings for potential infringement before and after they appear on the platform, using both automated tools and human review. If rights owners identify a potential infringement, they can submit reports through Temu’s IP Portal. Temu reviews those reports and removes infringing material promptly.

5. How does Temu handle product safety and compliance?

Temu handles product safety and compliance through a lifecycle approach: preventing non-compliant products from being listed, reviewing product information at the listing stage, checking products after they go live, and taking action when issues are found.

Before products can be listed, sellers must complete onboarding and verification, agree to the Seller EU Services Agreement, follow the Product Safety and Compliance Policy, and provide required business and traceability information. Temu applies category-specific qualification requirements, which may require sellers to provide additional product or compliance documentation where applicable.

At the listing stage, traders must provide detailed product, trader and compliance information. Temu verifies key information where needed rather than relying only on seller submissions. For certain products offered to EU consumers, such as children’s toys and electronics, additional conformity-related documentation may be required. Temu also applies a systemic risk assessment framework across the platform, allowing it to prioritise higher-risk categories and facilitate the expedited identification and removal of non-compliant items.

Temu is also expanding checks beyond the listing page. It has implemented a physical inspection program to sample and screen products before they reach European consumers, helping identify gaps between online product information and the actual products delivered. Temu is also scaling up mystery shopping with accredited laboratories, meaning products are purchased and tested as they would be received by consumers, to check whether they match online information and meet relevant requirements.

Independent testing and certification partners add another layer of protection by bringing external technical expertise into the compliance process. QIMA provides independent product testing, on-site factory inspections, seller training and digital compliance tools through Temu’s Seller Center. These partnerships help sellers better understand applicable safety requirements, make compliance resources easier to access, and give Temu additional ways to identify and address product risks before they affect consumers.

When products or sellers do not meet the required standards, Temu may remove listings, request further documentation, issue warnings, impose penalties, suspend seller accounts or block repeat violators. These measures are designed to reduce product safety risks, support compliant sellers and provide a safer shopping experience for consumers.

6. What happens when listings or sellers breach the rules?

When listings or sellers breach Temu’s rules, Temu will take differentiated action depending on the nature and severity of the issue. The goal is to address the specific problem, safeguard consumer welfare and prevent repeat violations.

Temu applies a tiered enforcement framework to address non-compliant listings and sellers. Depending on the severity of the issue, Temu may warn sellers and remove non-compliant listings, suspend the ability to create new listings, or suspend the seller account and remove all product listings.

For the most severe offenders, Temu may add them to its internal Trader Blocklist to prevent these bad actors from returning to the platform under a different identity.

These actions align with the EU Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to address illegal or non-compliant content and goods.

7. How does Temu protect consumers in Europe?

Temu provides consumer protection measures in Europe through returns and refunds, customer support, product controls and complaint-handling channels. The goal is to give shoppers practical ways to resolve problems when an order does not arrive, arrives damaged, is not as described, or raises a safety or compliance concern.

For order issues, Temu provides return and refund options. Shoppers may be eligible to return items and receive a refund if they are not satisfied with a purchase, subject to the applicable conditions.

EU consumers generally have a 14-day statutory right of withdrawal for online purchases, usually counted from the date they receive the goods. Temu’s EU return policy provides an additional voluntary return window, generally up to 90 days from purchase for eligible items, subject to exclusions and product-specific conditions. For certain electronic goods or large electrical appliances, the voluntary return window may be shorter, such as up to 45 or 60 days depending on the seller and the product detail page. Temu’s Purchase Protection Program also offers refunds for items that do not arrive, arrive damaged or are not as described.

Temu also helps handle disputes between shoppers and sellers. Its customer service covers transactional issues such as logistics inquiries, order cancellations, returns and refunds, and Temu may mediate communications and facilitate dispute resolution between consumers and traders at a customer’s request. Logistics-related issues, such as delivery delays or failures, may also be handled through platform-level dispute mediation. This gives shoppers a platform-level channel to raise problems, rather than leaving them to resolve issues only with individual sellers.

For product safety and compliance concerns, users can report prohibited, unsafe or non-compliant products through the “Report this item” function on the product page. Reports may be reviewed by trained moderators, and valid claims can lead to product removal and notifications to reporters. Where a product recall is initiated, Temu may remove affected products from sale, notify impacted consumers, issue refunds and publish recall information on its Product Safety Alerts and Recalls page.

8. What is Temu doing to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act?

Temu is designated as a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires large online platforms to assess and reduce systemic risks, improve transparency and address illegal or non-compliant content and goods.



Temu is investing in compliance systems that include risk assessment across the platform, closer review of higher-risk categories, faster removal of non-compliant items and stronger transparency processes.

Temu is also preparing for future product traceability requirements, including work related to the Digital Product Passport, an EU framework that will make key product information easier to access, such as materials, sustainability, durability, repairability and compliance-related data. Temu aims to roll out the Digital Product Passport as an industry first-mover, well ahead of regulatory mandated timelines.

9. How does Temu help European sellers reach more customers?

Temu offers European sellers low-cost access to millions of online shoppers across multiple markets, without requiring them to build warehousing or marketing infrastructure in each region. Instead of rebuilding operations market by market, sellers can use Temu’s built-in infrastructure: listing tools, order management, payment processing, seller support, and integration with logistics partners or their own delivery systems.

A local retailer can extend beyond its physical store without opening new branches; a manufacturer can transition from wholesale to direct-to-consumer sales; a startup can test new markets and customer segments without high upfront customer-acquisition costs. Each seller retains control over pricing, product selection, and logistics routing.

Mcslots, a family-run UK toy retailer run by Mark Crowhurst, joined Temu in 2025 after weaker toy demand put pressure on the business. After listing a small portion of its 3,900-product inventory as a test, Mcslots began receiving orders within 48 hours. Three months later, daily orders were up more than 40 percent, with Temu sales hitting £140,000 in the first year.

Ubedia, a France-based startup founded by two 23-year-old entrepreneurs, joined Temu in September 2025 shortly after launching its ube powder business. The brand sold more than 1,300 units in its first three months on the platform, giving the founders enough traction and cash flow to quit their day jobs and expand the business full time.

Other sellers have used Temu to expand into new channels or markets. AMF Creation, a Germany-based tablecloth manufacturer, expanded its reach across the EU through Temu.

10. How does Temu expand choice for European consumers?

Temu expands choice by making a wider range of products easier to discover and access in one place, typically at lower prices than traditional retail. This includes everyday goods, hobby supplies, craft materials, home items, specialty tools and niche products. Many of these items are difficult to find through nearby stores or local retailers, particularly outside major cities or in specialized categories.

The practical benefit is access to product variety and price comparison without visiting multiple shops or waiting for local inventory. This is especially valuable for people in rural areas or smaller towns with limited retail options; hobbyists and makers sourcing materials for specific projects; families on tight budgets comparing prices across sellers; and creators experimenting with new products or techniques before investing significantly.

In Trento, Italian art student Germana Giaquinta turned a classroom wax-carving project into a small custom jewelry business. Temu helped her source tools and materials she could not easily find nearby, from carving knives and metal rods to packaging supplies and filming equipment. Without it, she said, buying basic jewelry tools could mean a 200-kilometer trip to Milan at around three times the price. She has since completed about 20 custom orders and is using the savings to build a small home studio.

Juan Luis Gil, a Spanish death metal band drummer with four albums to his name, practiced for the biggest gig of his music career on an €89 (US$104) snare he bought from Temu. The 50-year-old musician said great sound does not have to come with a high price tag. His Temu snare review videos have since drawn interest from beginner drummers in Spain and Latin America, many of whom are looking for accessible gear to start or improve their craft.

Catherine Carson, who runs a home-based childcare setting for children under four in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, used Temu items to refresh an outdoor mud kitchen for less than £50. She bought utensils, jars, tubs, signs and colourful accessories to create a more engaging outdoor play area where children could mix, pour and “cook.”

11. What is Temu doing to strengthen accountability as it grows in Europe?

As Temu grows in Europe, it is strengthening the systems that support responsible marketplace operations, including seller controls, product compliance, consumer protection, local partnerships and rule enforcement.

Before sellers can list products, they must complete onboarding and verification, submit identity documentation, and agree to seller rules and a code of conduct. Temu may also screen applicants against third-party databases and internal Trader Blocklist to help verify who is selling on the platform.

Product compliance is another focus. At the listing stage, sellers must provide product, trader and compliance information. For higher-risk categories, such as children’s toys and electronics, additional conformity-related documentation or other supporting materials may be required.

Temu is expanding product safety checks beyond online listings. This includes physical inspections to sample and screen products before they reach European consumers, as well as mystery shopping with accredited laboratories to test whether products match their online information and meet relevant requirements.

External partners add further support. Temu works with testing and certification partners such as QIMA on product testing, certification, factory inspections, seller training and digital compliance tools. These partnerships help sellers better understand safety requirements and give Temu additional support in identifying compliance risks.



Temu spent $100 million to improve compliance systems in 2025 and plans to double that investment in 2026.