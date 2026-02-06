Amazon overtakes Walmart and then abandons supermarkets: is the Seattle giant done with retail?

Amazon is about to surpass Walmart as the world’s largest retailer. Yet the Seattle giant has just announced that it will be closing all Fresh and Go supermarkets and pumping even more money than expected into AI and cloud services. Has Amazon finished retail?

Historic milestone: Amazon surpasses Walmart

In 2025, Amazon generated $716.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 12% over the previous year. That’s more than analysts predicted, but more importantly, it’s also more than its rival and the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, which is expected to report $712 billion later this month.