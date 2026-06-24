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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Alibaba challenges its inclusion on the Pentagon’s blacklist

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General24 June, 2026

Alibaba is going to court because the company has been placed on the Pentagon’s blacklist in the United States. The Chinese e-commerce giant rejects the classification as a “Chinese military company” and calls the decision “arbitrary and capricious.”

Alibaba disputes military link

Alibaba (the parent company of AliExpress) filed a complaint against the U.S. Department of War on Tuesday. The Chinese company is asking to have its name removed from a list updated in early June: that list includes 80 companies, along with their subsidiaries, which the Pentagon claims are collaborating with the Chinese military.

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