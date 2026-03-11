Action kicks off in Croatia

On Wednesday, Action officially opened its first store in Croatia. It is the fifteenth market in Europe for the Dutch non-food discounter.

Second store on the way

Action’s first Croatian store opened its doors on Wednesday morning amid great interest in Sesvete, near the capital Zagreb. As in its other stores, the retailer offers a surprising range of 6,000 products in 14 categories at the lowest prices, with 150 new products every week.

In a week’s time, the discounter will open a second store in Croatia: in Ivanec, in the north of the country. Later this year, Action will enter a sixteenth market, namely neighboring Slovenia. The retailer announced a major expansion wave at the beginning of this year: the chain will open more than one store per day this year, as it did in 2025 .