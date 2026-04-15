Why Unilever is paying over a billion for a supplement brand

No sooner had Unilever parted ways with its key food brands than the company invested over a billion in a young brand that markets healthy dietary supplements. Why?

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Unilever’s latest acquisition is called Grüns, a dietary supplement brand founded as recently as 2023. According to insiders, the multinational reportedly paid over a billion dollars for the young company. The product? Appealing fruit-flavored gummy candies containing 60 natural ingredients and no artificial flavors. Superfood, but very accessible and affordable.