Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Why Unilever is paying over a billion for a supplement brand

icon
Food15 April, 2026

No sooner had Unilever parted ways with its key food brands than the company invested over a billion in a young brand that markets healthy dietary supplements. Why?

Daily consumption

Unilever’s latest acquisition is called Grüns, a dietary supplement brand founded as recently as 2023. According to insiders, the multinational reportedly paid over a billion dollars for the young company. The product? Appealing fruit-flavored gummy candies containing 60 natural ingredients and no artificial flavors. Superfood, but very accessible and affordable.

More about... Food
See more
Most read
Follow RetailDetail