Why consumers struggle with healthier food choices

European consumers want to eat healthier, but often fail to change their old eating habits, partly due to financial factors. A new study calls for fiscal and structural measures.

Generational differences

When making food choices, Europeans prioritize health and affordability over sustainability. New research by EIT Food among 19,954 consumers in 18 European countries shows that interest in sustainable food is steadily declining, from 76% in 2021 to 69% in 2025. Today, sustainability ranks behind health and affordability as a factor influencing food choices.