Growing Walmart loses title as world’s largest retailer to Amazon

Walmart grew by 4.7% last year to $716.9 billion in revenue. Impressive, yet the hypermarket giant has to relinquish its title as the world’s largest retailer to Amazon for the first time. Like its rival, Walmart is increasingly positioning itself as a technology company.

Lead officially lost

Walmart achieved sales of $190.7 billion (€176.5 billion) in the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, an increase of 5.6% year-on-year. Operating income increased by 10.8% to $8.7 billion (€8.1 billion), but net income fell by 19.4%, partly due to revaluations of investments.