Vegetable processor Hak loses CEO Nicole Freid

Nicole Freid is stepping down as CEO of vegetable processor Hak after 13 years with the company. It is not yet known who will succeed her or what Freid plans to do next.

“The right time”

Freid took over as CEO of Neerlands Glorie Groente & Fruit — better known as the Hak brand — in September 2023, but had previously served as director of marketing and innovation. Under her leadership, Hak developed a new strategy focused on “modern green convenience”.

The goal: to help consumers quickly and easily prepare nutritious meals with vegetables and legumes. The company launched new products such as Hak in Pak and Easy Eats and invested in more sustainable cultivation methods.

The Supervisory Board, in consultation with the Works Council, is beginning the search for a successor. No details have yet been announced regarding Freid’s future plans following her departure. In a press release, she describes it as “a logical moment to discover and learn new things in a different context”.