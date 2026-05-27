Brussels bakery chain La Fleur du Pain acquired French star baker

The Brussels-based bakery chain La Fleur du Pain is getting a new majority shareholder. Founder Laurent Richard is selling 80% of his shares to the Parisian luxury bakery Lalos, known as a supplier to Michelin-starred restaurants, Roland Garros, and the Élysée Palace.

First step outside Paris

La Fleur du Pain currently has six locations in Brussels, but according to business newspaper L’Echo, Laurent Richard intends to gradually step back from the day-to-day management of the company. Frédéric Lalos, the founder of the French bakery group of the same name, will therefore take control of the company.