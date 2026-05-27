German branch of Oil & Vinegar insolvent following parent company’s bankruptcy

Oil & Vinegar’s German operations have entered preliminary insolvency proceedings. The operator of nineteen company-owned stores and three franchise locations in Germany filed for protection from creditors following the bankruptcy of its Dutch parent company in April.

Only the online store is offline

In recent months, the German subsidiary has had to contend with cautious consumer spending, rising energy prices, and inflation, but according to the receiver, “the immediate cause” for the insolvency filing is still the bankruptcy of the Dutch holding company. This is reported by Lebensmittel Zeitung.