Will Krispy Kreme succeed where Dunkin’ Donuts failed?

Krispy Kreme will open its first location in the Netherlands this fall, under the leadership of the same entrepreneur who previously tried his hand at Dunkin’ — and failed.

The same initiator

This expansion is being led by Amsterdam-based Jafa Holding, owned by restaurant entrepreneur Roberto Fava. He had previously been at the helm of the relaunch of Dunkin’ Donuts in the Netherlands in 2017. Last year, however, the chain went bankrupt for the second time in the Netherlands. A relaunch did take place, though, with most of the fifty stores.