Lidl overtakes Morrisons to become the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the UK

Lidl has overtaken Morrisons and is now the fifth-largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom. The German discounter saw its sales rise by 8.8%, while Morrisons grew by just 1.3%.

Attractive weekly shopping destination

The British food retail market is undergoing a shift that is more than just symbolic: Lidl has snatched fifth place from Morrisons, which has now completely fallen out of what used to be called the “big four”—the four traditional supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons that dominated the supermarket landscape for decades. Aldi secured fourth place several years ago and is now hot on the heels of number three, Asda. The rapid growth of Lidl and Aldi is partly attributable to the underperformance of Asda and Morrisons, both of which have been acquired by investment funds.

According to data from Worldpanel by Numerator, Lidl achieved a record market share of 8.6% in the 12 weeks ending May 17. That represents significant growth compared to the 1.4% market share Lidl held 25 years ago. The discounter rolled out a successful expansion strategy and positioned itself as an attractive weekly shopping destination, especially in a time of rising costs, as shoppers seek budget-friendly options.

Since its launch in the United Kingdom in 1994, Lidl has expanded its store network to 1,000 stores and 13 distribution centers, with a workforce of 35,000 employees in England, Scotland, and Wales. For the fiscal year ending in February 2025, Lidl GB’s revenue rose by 8.3% to £11.7 billion (approximately €13.6 billion), while profit more than doubled to £156.8 million (approximately €177.7 million).