The Buzz on Upfront in Rotterdam: hype, reinvention, or the supermarket of tomorrow?

On RetailDetail’s next The Buzz supermarket tour, we’ll be visiting Upfront, one of the most talked-about retail concepts of the moment. Together with retail expert Erik Hemmes, we’ll take a closer look at the concept, which draws both admiration and critical questions.

Retail as an aesthetic experience

Upfront’s story begins even before you step inside. Founded in 2019 to make nutrition transparent through the sale of sports nutrition products, such as protein shakes and bars, it’s a concept that positions itself as a supermarket but simultaneously breaks with the classic rules of food retail in almost every way.

The first physical store is located on the iconic Van Nelle site in Rotterdam, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the entrance certainly doesn’t look like that of a supermarket. The stained-glass doors and the option to sit outside in nice weather give the whole place the feel of a destination rather than a functional store. Upon entering, you step over a coconut mat that extends under a round counter, and instead of a shopping basket, you’re handed a cotton bag. Everything feels well-thought-out, curated, and almost staged.

Once inside, the design is particularly striking. The space is sleek and minimalist, with a palette of white, gray, aluminum, and wood. Furniture appears to float, daylight is filtered through curtains, and there is hardly any visual clutter. Products are displayed vertically, and signage is kept to a minimum. Even details like the price display via ESL strips at the bottom of the shelves, cowhide handles in the refrigerators, and misting systems near the produce demonstrate how far the concept has been taken. This is retail as an aesthetic experience.

David versus the supermarket Goliaths

At the same time, the product range is extremely limited. With approximately 185 to 200 products, Upfront makes a radical choice for simplicity and focus. By comparison, discounters like Aldi and Lidl already offer at least 2,500 SKUs, not including non-food items. Upfront believes that one variant per product category is sufficient and that less choice leads to greater clarity for the consumer. Yet this raises a fundamental question: if a supermarket is, by definition, a place where you can do all your weekly shopping, to what extent can Upfront truly fulfill that role?

The brand’s positioning deliberately plays on this tension. Upfront presents itself as a challenger, a sympathetic David facing the established Goliaths in the supermarket world. The brand claims simplicity, transparency, and the avoidance of additives. At the same time, we must acknowledge that all food retailers meet strict food safety standards and that the objective health quality of the product range does not appear to be unequivocally superior. For instance, available Nutri-Score data shows that only a limited number of products score high, while a significant portion falls into the middle or lower categories. This makes the question of the story’s credibility all the more relevant.

Against all food retail conventions

What Upfront undoubtedly does excellently is create, yes, buzz. The concept appeals to a specific target audience and builds a strong brand story that fits perfectly with the current trend toward conscious consumption and clean label. But retail isn’t ultimately just about experience or storytelling. The success of a concept is determined by repeat purchases and frequency. Products like honey or olive oil are not typical “traffic drivers” that generate weekly repeat purchases. This makes it uncertain whether Upfront can build sufficient visit frequency in the long term to support a full-fledged supermarket model.

The absence of traditional retail mechanisms is also striking. Upfront operates without promotions, without flyers, and without in-store communication beyond the product itself. That radical simplicity is refreshing, but it also means that key triggers for store visits and sales growth are deliberately excluded.

Perhaps we should therefore stop calling Upfront a supermarket. The concept seems to fit better within the category of a niche store, targeting consumers who consciously choose functional food and transparency. In that respect, it is less of a replacement for the traditional supermarket and more of a complement to it.

How viable is the alternative?

Upfront is clearly situated at the intersection of hype and need. Social media amplifies the narrative and ensures visibility, but the question remains whether there is a structural customer need that can sustain this model in the long term. Hypes generate attention, but only genuine needs ensure sustainable business.

That is precisely why Upfront is a concept we need to experience. It forces us to reflect on the fundamentals of retail and on what is truly essential in a retail environment. During the RetailDetail supermarket tour The Buzz, we therefore want to take a close look at a number of crucial questions. Do customers actually return here regularly? Is this a store for weekly groceries or rather for supplementary purchases? Is the model scalable beyond a niche audience? And to what extent does the health and transparency narrative hold up in practice?

Upfront may not yet be a supermarket in the traditional sense of the word. But it is undoubtedly an important signal. It shows that simplicity can be appealing again, that design can be a strategic differentiator, and that there is room for radical reinterpretations of retail. The question, then, is not whether Upfront is entirely correct, but rather which elements of this concept will inspire the rest of the sector and have a lasting influence.

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