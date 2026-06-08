Union: “Workload at Lidl is extremely high in the Netherlands”

According to the FNV trade union, the workload at Lidl Netherlands is extremely high. The union demands that the supermarket chain hire more staff for its stores. The workload at the discount retailer is reportedly higher than at competitors such as Albert Heijn and Jumbo.

Workload has risen further

A new survey of 1,200 employees at the supermarket chain shows that 74% of respondents score in the red zone on the so-called Workload Quick Test. In 2019, that figure was 68%. According to FNV, the high workload leads to stress, a decline in quality on the shop floor, and situations where employees feel compelled to skip breaks. Furthermore, two-thirds of the employees surveyed indicate that the workload has increased further over the past year.