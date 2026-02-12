Unilever boosts profits without Magnum

Unilever achieved higher net profits in its first year under CEO Fernando Fernandez, thanks to accelerated reorganization and strategic divestments. Nevertheless, the FMCG giant is tempering expectations for 2026.

Food remains weak link

In 2025, Unilever’s net profit rose by almost 3% to €6.2 billion, despite a 4% decline in turnover to €50.5 billion. The decline was mainly due to unfavorable exchange rates, particularly the weaker dollar and currencies in emerging markets such as India. Adjusted for these effects and divestments, underlying sales rose by 3.5%, driven by price increases and volume growth.