Uber Eats expands to seven new European markets

Uber Eats is seeking an additional 1 billion US dollar in revenue and is therefore expanding into seven more countries in Europe. The American meal delivery service is primarily competing with Finnish industry peer Wolt.

Broader European plan

Uber Eats is accelerating in Europe: in 2026, the subsidiary of taxi service Uber will launch in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania. The expansion is part of a broader plan with which Uber aims to generate approximately 842 million US dollar in additional revenue over the next three years.