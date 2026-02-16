Two new stores planned for Wittamer

The new CEO of prestigious Belgian chocolatier Wittamer wants to open two new stores in Belgium this year, enter into partnerships with other retailers, and accelerate international expansion.

New workshop

After three years of declining sales and losses, pastry chef Wittamer needs to return to growth, says Laurent Baert, the former media director of Carrefour Belgium who has been at the helm of the renowned Brussels chocolatier since the beginning of this year. This year, the company hopes to open two new stores: one on Rue de Tongres in Etterbeek (Brussels) and one in Waterloo. These outlets will be in addition to the existing Brussels branches on Grand Sablon, in Fort Jaco, and on Rue Edith Cavell—the latter has just reopened after renovation.

Each of these stores is expected to generate between €900,000 and €1.1 million in sales, the CEO told La Libre newspaper. Wittamer also wants to sell its products in other delicatessens. The company could use the extra money: Wittamer made a loss of €338,000 in 2023, €700,000 in 2024 and €266,000 last year, with Belgian turnover falling by 17% to €4.2 million.

To realize its growth ambitions, Wittamer will invest €1.5 million in a new 1,500 to 1,800 m² workshop, which is scheduled to open in 2027 near NATO headquarters. Finally, international expansion is also on the new CEO’s agenda. In Japan, the brand has a master franchise agreement with a local partner that operates 23 stores and generates more than €40 million in turnover. Baert is also looking at the Gulf States and South America.