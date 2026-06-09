Three new store openings coming up for Jumbo in Belgium

This year, Jumbo opened only one store in Belgium, but that is set to change in the coming weeks and months: on Wednesday, the Dutch supermarket chain will open a store in Lokeren, and the opening dates for Sint-Pieters-Leeuw and Mortsel have also been announced.

Two openings in June

Following Jumbo Belgium’s first store opening of the year, on May 13 in Ingelmunster, three additional openings are scheduled. Tomorrow, June 10, the retailer will open its 46th supermarket on Kleine Dam in the center of Lokeren. Later this month, on June 24, a new Jumbo will also open its doors at the former Makro site in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw. The retailer had already announced that date in May.

Meanwhile, Jumbo has also announced the opening date for Mortsel: Wednesday, August 26, according to the store’s Facebook page. The new supermarket will be located on Alice Nahonlei in the city center, across from Aldi. Carrefour Market and Colruyt also have supermarkets in Mortsel.