These are the winners of the Golden Tavola 2026

Desserts made from water buffalo milk, a sesame dressing, an artisanal liqueur, and a new generation of functional beverages are the winners of the Golden Tavola competition, which focuses on taste, experience, and innovation.

Focus on the product

Every two years, the expert jury of the Golden Tavola food competition searches for innovative products that excel in taste, craftsmanship, and experience. Because the premium food & drinks market is evolving rapidly, the competition was given a new category structure in 2026, shifting the focus from the point of sale to the intrinsic value of the product. Why does this product deserve a place on the plate? What makes it special? What impact does it have on consumers?

The boundaries between points of sale and consumption are blurring, eating habits are shifting, and innovation is evident in refinement and smart applications. The Golden Tavola therefore starts from the intrinsic strength of the product itself in four new categories.

The winners

In the Taste & Craftsmanship category—for outstanding taste and craftsmanship—first prize went to a range of yogurts and desserts made from water buffalo milk by producer San Salvatore, marketed by Guy Troch Import. Water buffalo milk contains more protein, vitamins, and minerals than traditional cow’s milk, is lower in lactose and cholesterol, and is therefore often better tolerated. The result: a distinctly creamy texture and a deep, smooth taste that immediately wins you over.

In the Convenience category – for quality combined with ease of use – the award went to Dressing Roasted Sesame from Brussels-based producer Didden. A ready-to-use dressing based on roasted sesame oil, with hints of chili, ginger, and yuzu. Developed to quickly add extra depth to a variety of dishes.

Mocaccino by Le Tendenze from Wichelen was the winner in the Premium & Pleasure category – for products that make a meal special. An artisanal liqueur based on organic Sicilian oranges with hints of coffee, chocolate, and almond. A contemporary interpretation of the digestif moment.

In the Health & Balance category – for conscious enjoyment with a focus on composition and well-being – Basil & Lemon / Peach & Ginger from Gutlings in Bellegem won: functional drinks that combine fermentation and science. The drink contains live cultures that are protected deep in the intestine thanks to an innovative smart protein coating. This allows the drink to retain the benefits of fermentation without the need for refrigeration during storage or distribution.

You can discover the winners and nominated finalists at Tavola, the biennial trade fair for premium food & drinks, which this year takes place from March 15 to 17 at Kortrijk Xpo. More than 450 exhibitors from fifteen countries will present their offerings in five exhibition halls. The fair expects around 16,000 visitors.