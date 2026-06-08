“The World Cup brings Belgian supermarkets an extra 75 million in revenue”

An organization of independent supermarkets estimates that Belgian supermarkets collectively earn around 15 million euros per match from increased home consumption and World Cup-related merchandise. If the Red Devils make it to the quarterfinals, the potential additional revenue would amount to 75 million euros.

Most Belgians watch at home

In the Netherlands, YouGov calculated that every match played by the Dutch national team in previous World Cups generated approximately 10 million euros in additional revenue. Taking into account food inflation over the past few years, that amount would now rise to about 15 million euros per match, says Buurtsuper.be, the UNIZO organization of independent supermarkets, in a press release.

The organization estimates that the Red Devils’ participation in the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will have a similar effect on supermarket sales. Soccer analysts predict that the Belgians will reach at least the quarterfinals. That would mean they play five matches, generating 15 million euros in additional revenue per match, or a total of 75 million euros. Independent supermarkets would capture about a third of that. That revenue is very welcome given the declining profit figures in the sector, according to Buurtsuper.be.

Most Belgians watch the matches at home, which greatly benefits supermarkets. Consumption is shifting primarily toward snacks and comfort food, BBQ-related foods, alcoholic beverages such as beer, and ready-to-eat meals. Marketing around the Red Devils, featuring merchandise, clothing, and other promotional items, also generates additional revenue.