The Musketeers Brewery acquires Triporteur beers

The Musketeers Brewery in Sint-Gillis-Waas is acquiring Belgian Original Maltbakery and Brewery (BOM Brewery) in West-Flanders, thereby adding the Triporteur beer range to its portfolio.

Vertical integration

The Waasland-based brewery is fully integrating BOM Brewery into its organization: Triporteur beers will henceforth be brewed and distributed exclusively from Sint-Gillis-Waas. “This acquisition is a unique opportunity to bring two strong beer stories together,” according to founders Kristof De Roo and Stefaan Soetemans.