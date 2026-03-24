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Written by Pauline Neerman
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The Musketeers Brewery acquires Triporteur beers

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Food24 March, 2026

The Musketeers Brewery in Sint-Gillis-Waas is acquiring Belgian Original Maltbakery and Brewery (BOM Brewery) in West-Flanders, thereby adding the Triporteur beer range to its portfolio.

Vertical integration

The Waasland-based brewery is fully integrating BOM Brewery into its organization: Triporteur beers will henceforth be brewed and distributed exclusively from Sint-Gillis-Waas. “This acquisition is a unique opportunity to bring two strong beer stories together,” according to founders Kristof De Roo and Stefaan Soetemans.

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