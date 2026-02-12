Europe - EN
Tex-Mex specialist Paulig achieves record growth

icon
Food12 February, 2026
Rolf Ladau, CEO Paulig

Paulig, the parent company of brands such as Santa Maria, Conimex, and Poco Loco, achieved record growth in 2025. However, margins were under pressure due to high green coffee prices.

Double-digit growth

2025 was a year of significant growth for Paulig: revenue increased by 16% to €1.39 billion, thanks to acquisitions and organic growth in the global food and coffee markets. Of the total revenue, 49% came from the Scandinavian countries, 39% from continental Europe, 11% from the UK, and 1% from the rest of the world.

