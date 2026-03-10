Europe - EN
Written by Pauline Neerman
Sweet year for Lindt & Sprüngli: profits rise despite high cocoa prices

Food10 March, 2026
AlexBuess / Shutterstock.com

Swiss chocolate giant Lindt & Sprüngli achieved profit growth of around 10% in 2025, well above market expectations. The high cocoa prices, which have risen sharply in recent years, were successfully passed on to consumers.

Almost 20% more expensive

With an operating profit (EBIT) of 971 million Swiss francs – equivalent to around 1.25 billion euros – Lindt exceeded the average analyst forecast. Sales rose organically by 12.4%, partly thanks to an average price increase of 19%. Thanks to the chocolate brand’s strong position in the premium segment, consumers seem willing to pay the higher prices, even in times of economic uncertainty.

