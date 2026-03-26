Suntory expands European partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper

Suntory, headquartered in Belgium, will also produce and distribute Dr Pepper and Canada Dry in Europe for soft drink giant Keurig Dr Pepper. Suntory previously distributed Schweppes for the American group.

European expansion

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) are intensifying their partnership in Europe, with the aim of accelerating the growth of brands such as Dr Pepper and Canada Dry. The partnership now covers 15 countries and focuses explicitly on both established and new markets. The existing core countries include the Benelux, France, and Poland.

The expansion marks the next phase in a partnership that has been in place for over twenty years. KDP provides a portfolio of international brands, while SBFE focuses on local distribution, market access, and operational strength. The new agreement, effective as of January 2026, is expected to lead to greater scale and broader distribution. The companies are jointly investing in marketing, innovation, and access to new sales channels.

According to KDP CEO Tim Cofer, the expansion represents a strategic acceleration: “By deepening our collaboration, we are creating a powerful platform to further expand distinctive brands such as Dr Pepper and Canada Dry throughout Europe.” Suntory CEO Pierre Decroix also states: “This expanded collaboration marks a significant step forward in our European ambitions.”